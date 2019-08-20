Update on Surrey police transition plan coming ‘shortly’: ministry

B.C.’s Ministry of the Solicitor General says it will be able to provide “further information” on the work underway between the City of Surrey and the province on a possible move to a civic police force “shortly.”

In an email to Global News, the ministry said, “this is a process dealing with many complex issues and details that need to be addressed but the two sides continue to work very well together.”

Meanwhile, a petition opposed to the transition is reaching 25,000 signatures.

Ivan Scott, who runs the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign, says his goal is to collect 50,000 signatures.

Scott, whose son is a Surrey RCMP officer, says gathering the signatures has almost become a full-time job.

He says his campaign has faced resistance from the city.

“When we started out I had no idea what form this would take and I just very humbly went out and started taking a few signatures.”