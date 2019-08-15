‘Storm Area 51’ town vows to defend itself against spaced-out invaders

Thousands of invaders are slated to descend on the Nevada desert next month, but they won’t be invading Area 51.

The man behind the viral plot to storm Area 51 in search of aliens has rejigged his master plan into something a little more down-to-earth: an extraterrestrial-themed music festival to be held in a nearby community.

The plan to raid Area 51 has now become a plan to raid Rachel, Nev. — a town of 98 people who are absolutely not ready to host a big music festival, but who are ready to defend themselves against anyone who shows up.

“Stay away from the residential part of Rachel,” the town’s website says, in a lengthy message aimed at discouraging visitors. “Most residents do not like where this event is going and will respond accordingly.”

Nevertheless, “Storm Area 51” creator Matty Roberts hopes to put on a show in the tiny community for all the alien enthusiasts who signed up for his original Facebook event.

“We’re aiming to establish something unique here, a meeting place for all the believers,” Roberts writes on the website for his new music festival, dubbed Alienstock. Roberts is planning a three-day festival of music, arts and camping under the stars from Sept. 20-22. Early birds are encouraged to show up on Sept. 19.

The concert lineup has not been announced.

More than two million Facebook users signed up for Roberts’ original tongue-in-cheek Area 51 event earlier this summer. His master plan was a simple one: run headlong at the U.S. government facility and overrun it with sheer numbers, then liberate the aliens supposedly hidden inside. “They can’t stop all of us,” he wrote in the group’s description.

Roberts later vowed to scale back the event after the U.S. military and the FBI warned him against the harebrained plot.

It’s unclear how many people plan to actually attend Roberts’ free Alienstock festival next month, although he’s promising them an “unforgettable” experience.

The festival has also attracted a few stunt supporters, including an adult entertainment company that has vowed to send a dozen exotic dancers to the event in a “Strippermobile.”

However, the citizens of Rachel are warning Roberts and his spaced-out invaders that they’ll be on their own in the Nevada desert if, indeed, they do show up for Alienstock.

Town officials say their only inn is fully booked for the weekend, and they don’t have gas or a store to service the incoming hordes.

The town is also disputing Alienstock’s claims that its citizens are on board with the plan.

“The residents were not asked and are not on board and will certainly not allow their town to be taken over,” the website says. “Law enforcement will be overwhelmed and local residents will step up to protect their property.”

The town’s leaders are firmly against the festival, but its only hotel, the Little A’Le’Inn, appears to be in favour of it. The inn’s website is advertising camping spots for Alienstock.

According to Roberts’ website, he is determined to press forward in the spirit of his original proposed Area 51 raid.

“This event is taking place whether we set up or not,” he wrote. “They can’t stop us from gathering and celebrating aliens!”