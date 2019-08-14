Brush fire spreads to junk pile on property on Flynn’s Road in Trent Lakes

No injuries were reported but smoke could be seen for miles following a brush fire in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a property on Flynn’s Road in Lakehurst, about 10 kilometres west of the village of Buckhorn (35 kilometres north of Peterborough).

The blaze quickly spread, igniting a nearby pile of junk and several scrap cars on the property, according to firefighters.

The fire was quickly contained by firefighters from both Trent Lakes and nearby Selwyn Township.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. Peterborough County OPP were not required to attend, according to Const. Rich Nie.

