Fire
August 14, 2019 3:22 pm
Updated: August 14, 2019 3:31 pm

Brush fire spreads to junk pile on property on Flynn’s Road in Trent Lakes

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A reported brush fire spread to several scrap vehicles at a propertyon Flynn's Road in Lakehurst in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Wednesday afternoon.

A A

No injuries were reported but smoke could be seen for miles following a brush fire in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a property on Flynn’s Road in Lakehurst, about 10 kilometres west of the village of Buckhorn (35 kilometres north of Peterborough).

READ MORE: Peterborough fire department issues advisory

The blaze quickly spread, igniting a nearby pile of junk and several scrap cars on the property, according to firefighters.

The fire was quickly contained by firefighters from both Trent Lakes and nearby Selwyn Township.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. Peterborough County OPP were not required to attend, according to Const. Rich Nie.

More to come.

WATCH: Firefighters battle 50-acre grass fire in Hamilton Township

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
brush fire
Buckhorn
Fire
Flynns Road
Lakehurst
Lakehurst fire
Lakehurst Road
Trent Lakes

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.