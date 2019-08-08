Kingston soccer club gives back en route to championship

The Pegasus Athletic Club of Kingston are regular season champions in the East Region Soccer League.

The under-18 squad, coached by Ron Abboud, lost their opening game of the season but reeled off 10-consecutive wins to clinch the title for the first time in the teams history.

In their final home game of the season, at Canadian Forces Base Kingston, the champions defeated Des Collines Soccer Club from Cantley, Quebec 3-0.

“We’ve worked towards this goal for several years,” said Pegasus midfielder Cyrus Cowlan.

READ MORE: Kingston soccer player Adrian Dagres preparing for Danone Nations Cup

“We’ve been close in the past, but never reached the top,” added the 18-year-old graduate of Frontenac Secondary School.

“This is our last year together as a team so our goal was to win the league title. There’s nothing better than achieving that goal.”

Teammate Matt Mulholland agrees.

“We lost the first game we played on a 90th minute goal and never looked back from there,” said the 18-year-old graduate of Regiopolis-Notre Dame High School.

Mulholland, who plans to play soccer this fall at Wilfred Laurier University, credits his coach for the team’s success.

“Coach Abboud is one of the best,” says Mulholland.

“He’s been coaching us for about 10 years. He’s done a great job with the team, making sure we have the fundamentals down and making sure we played the right style of football.”

Coach Abboud is extremely proud of what his team was able to accomplish this summer.

“They were committed and worked very hard,” said Abboud.

READ MORE: Kingston Clippers score a big win over South Ottawa in women’s soccer

“After a couple of years of fighting hard in the East Region League, we finally reached the top of the table. There was a lot of learning and growing together as a team but we finally did it. It was such a pleasure coaching this group of boys.”

The Pegasus under-18 club also did some fundraising this season.

Pledges were made for every goal the team scored.

The boys were able to raise $1,800. The money will go to the We Water Campaign to help build wells in Africa.