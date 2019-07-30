Winnipeg man charged after semen found on kids clothes at University of Manitoba gym

A University of Manitoba student has been charged after semen was found on children’s clothing left in a change room at the school’s fitness facility.

The Winnipeg police’s child abuse unit began investigating after parents reported finding what they believed to be seminal fluid in their children’s clothing while at the Active Living Centre on University Crescent earlier this year.

Police said they are aware of five similar incidents that happened between January and May.

During each incident, police say a man took clothing from unsecured lockers in a community change room area at the gym, put his semen on the clothing, and then put it back in the locker.

READ MORE: Winnipeg organization using international help to crack down on child sexual abuse online

Police say the clothing belonged to kids between the ages of five and 11.

A suspect was identified with the help from U of M security, and police say DNA testing helped to further establish the suspect’s identity.

Christopher Simba Yannick Buckeridge, 22, from Winnipeg, is charged with five counts of mischief under $5,000/obstruct in enjoyment and five counts of theft under $5,000.

The accused was initially detained in custody but has since been released on a recognizance.

RELATED VIDEO: Clinical Psychologist identifies warning signs for child abuse