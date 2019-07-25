Two arrested after intoxicated man drives wrong way into oncoming traffic near Brandon

A report of a drunk driver in a pick-up heading toward oncoming traffic on Hwy. 1 near Brandon led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of two shotguns Wednesday.

Around 11 a.m., Brandon police were told of a suspected drunk driver headed east into Brandon from Kemnay, a community about 15 kilometres west of the city.

Police found the vehicle was stolen in or around Boissevain and said they had reason to believe the suspects had guns.

Minutes later, at 11:08 a.m., officers went to one of the suspect’s homes, where they found the stolen truck — a blue 1986 Dodge pickup — parked outside.

Police waited for and got their search warrant at 8 p.m. Inside, they found a sawed-off shotgun and a matching barrel.

Eventually, police were led to a rural area southwest of Brandon, where they found a broken-down double-barreled shotgun and other property they think is stolen.

A 34-year-old man is charged with possessing property obtained by crime, a slew of gun charges and breaches of conditions and probation. A 22-year-old is charged with possessing stolen property and a breach of undertaking.

Both were detained at Brandon Correctional Centre and were expected in court Thursday. Their names were not released.

