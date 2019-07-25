Winnipeg Airport Authority sees more travelers, cargo and revenue

More travelers and cargo are arriving by air this year compared to last and the Winnipeg Airport Authority’s revenue is increasing as a result.

The Winnipeg Airport Authority said for the second quarter of the year, the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport saw more than 1.1 million travelers this quarter, a 1.9 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2018.

May saw the biggest increase, with a 4.1 per cent increase compared to May 2018.

This year’s second quarter saw a 4.5 per cent increase in gross takeoff weight for cargo planes compared to last year, which the authority said indicates larger planes are coming through the airport more often with more cargo.

READ MORE: Baggage system upgrade, runway construction on tap for Winnipeg airport this summer

“These results reflect a strong demand for air travel in this region,” said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Airport Authority in a statement. “Sustainable growth in passenger and cargo traffic demonstrates that WAA’s plan is working.”

The airport authority’s consolidated revenue increased by nearly $1 million — $33.5 million this year compared to $32.6 million.

The airport’s new Ground Services Equipment Building — $27-million, 96,000-square-foot building project first announced last summer, which is meant to centralize its baggage handling, de-icing and catering contractors as well as cargo and shipping companies into one location — is set to open this fall, the authority said.

WATCH: Musicians on airport baggage carousels greet Calgary Stampede visitors: ‘An awesome idea!’