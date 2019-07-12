Kawartha Rotary Ribfest celebrates 17 years of hot, sweet and juicy ribs

This year marks 17 years of hot, sweet and spicy ribs goodness, beer, live music, and fun.

Each year Ribfest sees about 20,000 to 25,000 people over the course of the weekend. The event attracts people from Peterborough and beyond.

“We have four professional ribbers, we have funnel cake, we also have Ontario Corn Roasters, it’s corn on the cob, then we have seven fine restaurants in Peterborough City, Dr. J’s, we have The Brickhouse and the other five restaurants they provide a variety of foods,” said organizer, Ash Kaushik.

Fourteen local bands will hit the stage over the weekend to keep crowds entertained.

“I would say 90 per cent are local bands,” said Kaushik. “The headliners are the Weber Brothers, they’ve been there again from Peterborough, and they’ve been our main staple there and played there at least four times in the last six years. So we try to provide local entertainment to the local people.”

The proceeds from the sale of drinks and beer at Ribfest will go directly to the Peterborough Rotary Club, which then donates the money to local charities.

“And not to forget our main charity or main focus has been for the last 20 years has been to eliminate polio from the world,” Kaushik said.

Last year, The Rotary Club raised about $45 000. They hope to surpass that goal this year.

Ribfest is on until Sunday.