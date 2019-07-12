Free unlimited wi-fi now available at 50 City of Winnipeg sites

You’ll now be able to access free Wi-Fi in a total of 50 City of Winnipeg facilities, including libraries, community centres, and outdoor locations like Old Market Square.

The city announced an expansion to its Wi-Fi offerings Friday, which are in addition to more than 130 civic facilities offering Shaw Guest Wi-Fi.

While the Shaw Guest sites have a data cap for non-Shaw customers, the new city sites offer free unlimited browsing with no data caps for both Winnipeggers and visitors to the city.

“In an increasingly digital world, it’s important to meet residents’ and visitors’ needs by offering accessible Internet,” said Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights – Fort Garry), chair of the city’s Standing Policy Committee on Innovation.

“Free Wi-Fi provides an affordable and convenient way for people to stay connected while enjoying the city’s amenities.”

Beginning next month, the service will also be available in four Winnipeg Police Service stations.

Users can access Winnipeg’s free Wi-Fi by selecting it from their device’s settings, opening their Internet browser, and accepting the Terms of Use.

