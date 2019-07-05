Family of murder victim appeals to Winnipeg’s homeless community for help

Winnipeg police have released an image of two men who may have information related to the murder of 44-year-old Gabriel Radford Coates.

Coates was killed and his body found June 19 in a park near Higgins Avenue and Maple Street, where police say he may have been living.

Police said investigators have found video from the area and are looking to speak with the men who were caught on tape nearby.

READ MORE: Man found in park is Winnipeg’s 24th homicide victim: police

Members of the victim’s family attended a police news conference Friday to ask the public for help in solving the case.

“Gabriel was an amazing person and he didn’t deserve this,” said Sara Coates, the victim’s sister.

“My mother and father had to bury their son and no parent should ever have to do that.”

Sara Coates made a specific appeal to members of Winnipeg’s homeless community who may have known Gabriel or had conversations with him leading up to his death.

Sara Coates, sister of Gabriel: “I’m appealing to you to help me find out what happened to my little brother.” pic.twitter.com/bkQXAB4SWr — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 5, 2019

“I’m appealing to you because I was a homeless person for a year and I know I still have friends out there,” she said.

“I’m asking you guys to trust me. I won’t give any names to the police … help me figure out what happened to my brother.”

Anyone with information that might help police identify the men in the video is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).