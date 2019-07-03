Man in critical condition following alleged assault in south London: police

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition following an alleged assault in south London Tuesday night.

Police say they received reports of an injured man on the corner of Ernest Avenue and Rosamond Crescent around 10 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, a victim was located in medical distress, police said.

Officers believe the man was assaulted and forcibly confined in a nearby residence.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition with serious injuries; police say his life is not in danger.

A suspect was arrested at an unspecified hotel in the city’s south end. Police confirmed the two men knew each other.

The accused, a 33-year-old London man, faces charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.