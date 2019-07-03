Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Valour FC to ‘play’ at Assiniboine Park Zoo this July

If you ever wanted to pal around with a football star – here’s your chance.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC will make appearances at Assiniboine Park Zoo this July, and the zoo says team members will be around to hang out with fans and even play a friendly game of catch (or kick.)

“We are thrilled to be welcoming two of Winnipeg’s favourite sports teams to the Zoo this summer,” said zoo spokesperson Laura Cabak. “This is a great opportunity to spend quality time outdoors learning and exploring with the animal lovers and the sports fans in the family.”

Six players from the Bombers will be at the zoo on July 7 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., where they’ll play catch with fans, have a meet and greet, hang out with Buzz and Boomer and more. Fans will be able to get airbrush tattoos and prizes will be available to win.

On July 14, ten players from Valour FC will hang out at the zoo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and they’ll also kick around balls with fans, have a meet and greet and hang out with Vic the Lion and more. Fans will also be able to get airbrush tattoos and prizes will be available to win.

The activities are free with zoo admission, and will happen in the Journey to Churchill and Discovery Zone exhibits at the zoo.

