Unlicensed Winnipeg daycare operator charged for head injuries to six-month-old baby

A Winnipeg daycare operator is behind bars after police wrapped up an investigation into a severely injured six-month-old boy that began last fall.

Police said the boy – who was seen in good health earlier on Oct. 12, 2018 – appeared to be in severe medical distress when his parents came to pick him up later that day.

He was rushed to the Children’s Hospital where police were told he was suffering from multiple serious injuries as a result of significant head trauma.

After an extensive investigation by the Child Abuse Unit, police arrested Annette Akerhor Onakpoya on Wednesday and charged her with aggravated assault.

Onakpoya, 37, was the operator of the unlicensed, in-home daycare, said police.

She has been detained in custody.

