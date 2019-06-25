Quebec police investigating suspicious deaths of two people in their 80s

Police say the bodies of two people in their 80s were found in a residence in a suburb north of Montreal.

The 82-year-old man and the 83-year-old woman were found at around 10:30 a.m. Monday in a home in Repentigny.

Police says it’s unclear how long the bodies were in the home before being discovered.

Inspector Steve Toupin of the Repentigny Police Service says the deaths are suspicious, but it’s too early to say what happened.

He says murder is a possibility, as is murder-suicide, and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.