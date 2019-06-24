Bombers announce concert series, zoo day and cheap beer ahead of home opener

With football season now in full swing, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced a number of upcoming events and promotions, including live concerts, a day at the zoo, and cheap beer.

The team’s annual concert series is back this year, featuring (mostly) local talent performing at halftime and on the Blue & Gold Stage in the tailgate area at every home game.

The concert series kicks off with Cambridge, Ont. country duo The Reklaws, who will be performing at Thursday’s home opener, as well as Manitobans Bullrider (July 12), Amadians (July 19), Crown Lands (Aug. 8), The Treble (Aug. 15), Tyler Del Pino (Sept. 7), and Jenerator (Sept. 27).

Lions, Tigers and Blue Bombers, oh my! On Sunday, July 7th from 2:30-4:30 p.m. come to the @assiniboinezoo for Bomber Day at the Zoo! INFO ➡️ https://t.co/OGb8ahNWEa#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/Um9CcbTT16 — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) June 24, 2019

Fans enjoying the Reklaws’ performance at the home opener can also take advantage of reduced prices on cans of Bud or Bud Light beer, at $4.85 plus taxes until kick-off.

Bombers players, mascots and cheer team members will be taking part in the team’s first-ever Blue Bombers Day at Assiniboine Park Zoo on July 7.

The zoo day will take place at the Journey to Churchill exhibit and will feature autographs, an ‘adventure list’ for fans to complete, a skill-testing football toss, and much more.

