The Trews, Tanya Tucker, Loverboy to headline Festival of Friends at Gage Park in August

The Trews, Tanya Tucker and Loverboy are just some of the anchor acts that will be part of this summer’s Festival of Friends at Gage Park.

The three-day free music festival will take place during the Civic Holiday long weekend and is expected to feature 30-plus acts.

The 44th edition of the event will also feature food and craft shops, a haunted house, a midway and pony rides, and an escape room.

In a statement, general manager of the festival Robert Rakoczy was beaming about this year’s lineup, particularly the addition of Tucker for a Saturday night country-themed set.

“To have a legend like Tanya Tucker play your event is one thing,” said Rakoczy, “but to offer her free to all of Hamilton is something very special. With all the excitement around her return to country music, we’re just honoured to be a part of it all.”

Tucker’s new album, While I’m Livin’, will be the first collection of new material from the Texan since 2002.

I've been wild my whole life, and I don't intend to quit now! 🌵 If you've got the grit, take @Spotify's #WildCountry playlist for a spin! to hear my newest song THE WHEELS OF LAREDO produced by @BrandiCarlile and @ShooterJennings 🌵 #realcountrymusic >>> https://t.co/VSfyhzQrfs pic.twitter.com/kpxUOUq4Fx — Tanya Tucker (@tanya_tucker) June 14, 2019

The annual music festival has been around since 1976 and has featured the likes of Bruce Cockburn, Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman over the years.

After a brief spell at the Ancaster Fairgrounds in 2011, the festival returned to Gage Park in 2017.

The 2019 event will run August 2 through 4, rain or shine, from noon until 11:00 p.m. each day.

Performance schedule:

Friday, August 2

6:30 p.m. Fast Romantics

8:00 p.m. Bleeker

9:30 p.m. The Trews

Saturday, August 3

6:30 p.m. Josh Ross

8:00 p.m. Ben & Noel Haggard

9:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker

Sunday, August 4

8:00 p.m. The Spoons

9:30 p.m. Loverboy

Hello #HamOnt! We are excited to announce the lineup for the 44th Festival of Friends. We can't wait to see you back in Gage Park on August 2, 3, and 4th! pic.twitter.com/LD97hPBIAK — Festival of Friends (@FestofFriends) June 24, 2019