Winnipeg Humane Society in need of wet food for cats and dogs

The Winnipeg Humane Society is putting out a call for food.

In a Facebook post, the society said there’s an urgent need for wet cat and dog food as the shelter is low on stock.

Any brand of wet food is being accepted at the Hurst Way location during regular hours.

Cash donations are also welcomed.

Hours:

Monday to Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m . to 5 p.m.

