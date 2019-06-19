Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson has won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie at the league’s award ceremony.

The 20-year-old Swede is the first Canuck to win the award since Pavel Bure in 1991-92.

Pettersson set a Canucks rookie record with 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) in 71 games this season, passing Bure and Ivan Hlinka (1881-91), who each had 60 points.

Pettersson, who scored seven game-winners, became the 31st player in NHL history to end a season leading in goals, assists and points.

Pettersson, picked fifth overall in 2017, beat out St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin for the award.

Binnington, a native of Richmond Hill, Ont., helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup after making his first career start on Jan. 7, with the team sitting last in the West standings.

Dahlin, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, led all rookie defencemen with 44 points.