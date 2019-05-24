World
May 24, 2019 12:55 pm

At least 8 injured in blast in Lyon, France: officials

By Staff Reuters

French officials say several people were hurt after a suspected bomb went off in Lyon, France, on Friday.

Reuters
At least eight people were injured in a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon on Friday, French officials said.

The blast occurred around 5:30 p.m. local time in a pedestrian street in the city in central France.

President Emmanuel Macron, who was beginning a broadcast address as news of the explosion broke, described the incident as an “attack” with no fatalities.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

 

