At least 8 injured in blast in Lyon, France: officials

At least eight people were injured in a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon on Friday, French officials said.

The blast occurred around 5:30 p.m. local time in a pedestrian street in the city in central France.

President Emmanuel Macron, who was beginning a broadcast address as news of the explosion broke, described the incident as an “attack” with no fatalities.

[Explosion à #Lyon] Premier bilan : 8 blessés légers.

Le Préfet de région et le Procureur de la République sont sur site. pic.twitter.com/nWiqKPYTBu — Préfet de région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes et du Rhône (@prefetrhone) May 24, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.