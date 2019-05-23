Niagara Falls man arrested after child pornography investigation: police

A Niagara Falls man is facing three charges in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Niagara Regional Police Service say the investigation began in April and has since concluded with an arrest on Thursday morning.

Tim Allan, 64, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, and access to child porn.

Allan’s bail hearing is scheduled on Friday.

