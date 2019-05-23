Crime
May 23, 2019 2:41 pm
Updated: May 23, 2019 2:49 pm

Niagara Falls man arrested after child pornography investigation: police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

A Niagara Falls man is facing charges related to child exploitation.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

A Niagara Falls man is facing three charges in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Niagara Regional Police Service say the investigation began in April and has since concluded with an arrest on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: N.L. man found not guilty of possessing child pornography in sex doll trial

Tim Allan, 64, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, and access to child porn.

Allan’s bail hearing is scheduled on Friday.

WATCH: Second Niagara officer charged in Pelham cop-on-cop shooting

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Exploitation
Child Porn
Crime
Niagara
Niagara Falls
Niagara Regional Police
possession of child porn
tim allan

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.