May 22, 2019 1:52 pm

Margaret Trudeau to stage three-night run at Montreal’s Just For Laughs festival

By The Canadian Press

Margaret Trudeau speaks to the audience at fans at the We Day event in Toronto, on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Mental-health advocate Trudeau is bringing her autobiographical one-woman show to Montreal this summer.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Margaret Trudeau is bringing her autobiographical one-woman show to Montreal this summer.

The performance, titled “Certain Woman of an Age,” will have a three-night run at the Just For Laughs festival in late July.

The show is billed as a candid conversation in which Trudeau recounts her “wild child days,” her “isolated life” as wife to Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau, family tragedy and struggles with mental illness.

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and wife Margaret and Cuban President Fidel Castro listen to the national anthems of both countries after the Trudeaus arrived in Havana, Cuba, Jan.26, 1976.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other family members saw her performance at Chicago’s Second City earlier this month.

“Certain Woman of an Age” will be staged at Montreal’s Gesù Theatre on July 25, 26 and 27.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

