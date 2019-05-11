Edmonton motorcyclists reminded to keep noise levels down ahead of summer riding season

Some motorcyclists got a refresher on the Edmonton noise bylaw, a reminder that is fitting as the weather improves and more riders head out on the road.

The Edmonton Police Service conducted free motorcycle sound tests Saturday at the NAIT South Campus to advise riders whether their motorcycles fell within the city’s noise bylaws or whether changes were needed to their exhaust.

The bylaw requires motorcycles to remain below 92 decibels while idling; two-cylinder motorcycles should be below 96 decibels while in motion while four-cylinder motorcycles should fall below 100 decibels while moving.

“It’s a benefit for the community that they’re getting their noise tested,” said Sgt. Rohitas Chandra with Edmonton Police Service.

“I would hate to give someone a ticket if I didn’t have to. Summer’s coming ahead. Let’s be ready.”

Officers tested the motorcycles by setting up a device 50 cm from the bike and at a 45 degree angle.

Riders who failed the sound test were given amnesty from receiving a ticket Saturday though police said motorcyclists are expected to address the issue immediately.

Andrew Tetreau bought a motorcycle roughly four years ago but said he often has questions about how noisy his bike is.

“Every time I ride, I love the sound of the bike but… it’s not as enjoyable if you’re always looking over your shoulder,” he said.

Tetreau, who said he is concerned about getting the $250 noise violation ticket, said he had previously bought some accessories to bring the noise level down on his motorcycle, but they didn’t help him completely pass the test; while his bike fell below the standard while idle, it exceeded it while in motion.

“[I’m] pondering new ways to find an exhaust… cause I don’t want the ticket,” he said.

Alan Vantol has been riding for 40 years and has never received a complaint about his motorcycle, but he still took advantage of the free testing.

“To check out the mufflers, which are after market on this bike I purchased four years ago,” he said.

John Taylor, who has been riding since 2011, said he stopped at the testing event to see how his bike rated.

Taylor’s motorcycle passed both tests but he admits he does think about the noise from his bike.

“I think about the noise coming from the bike at night. That’s pretty much the only time. I try to be conscious of how noisy I am when I’m in a residential area or if there’s people around, a gathering at a park,” he said.

“I’m not there to annoy people. I’m out there to be heard and to be seen.”

This is the second time this year EPS has held a public testing event.

