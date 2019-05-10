Canada
London police appeal to public in search of missing woman

London police say Aliesje Alvarado-Bayes, 22, of London was last seen May 2.

London Police
London police are appealing to the public in hopes of finding Aliesje Alvarado-Bayes, 22, of London.

She was last seen at an address in the area of Boler Road near Guest Avenue at around noon on Thursday, May 2.

Police have described her as a 5-foot-5, 115 pound Caucasian woman with a slim build, long straight black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare and ask anyone with information to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

