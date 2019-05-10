NCC closes south side of Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau

The National Capital Commission (NCC) says it’s closing the south side of Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau so it can clean up and rehabilitate the riverfront park after this spring’s floods.

In a news release on Friday, the NCC didn’t mention how long the southern area of the park would be closed to the public.

“The pathways will be open and accessible once the water recedes, and after post-flood inspection,” the commission wrote.

Over the past three weeks, the Ottawa River has been spilling over into communities along the shoreline in both Ottawa and Gatineau, also submerging many parts of the NCC’s riverside bike and pedestrian pathways.

The NCC had plans to assess the park’s condition but that effort was delayed because of the floods, which have “monopolized the NCC’s land management personnel,” the commission’s statement said.

The commission said it’s now in the middle of assessing the land and soil in Jacques-Cartier Park so it can “better plan” for the rehabilitation work that will have to be done. The NCC cited preserving public access and the park’s vegetation as priorities.

“The rehabilitation work will ensure that the site, as it is currently used, will be safe from a public health and safety perspective,” the NCC said.

The park, located just north of the Canadian Museum of History and the interprovincial Alexandra Bridge, typically hosts events for Winterlude and Canada Day that draw visitors from both sides river.