‘They’re truly amazing animals’: Annual Kelowna horse competition draws riders of all ages from B.C., Alberta

More than 100 riders and horses from across B.C. and Alberta have gathered at the Kelowna Riding Club for the annual Spring Classic Hunter Jumper Show.

“Starting today and going through to Sunday is our largest hunter jumper show,” said Kelowna Riding Club board member Diane Drummond. “This is one of the biggest events that the riding club puts on.”

The Kelowna Riding Club is a not-for-profit organization, and funds collected from the event will go back into the facility on Gordon Avenue.

Related Dramatic video shows horse being rescued from creek in central Alberta

“The riding club has been in Kelowna in this location for the last 61 years,” Drummond said. “I would encourage everyone to come down and have a look. It’s a very exciting weekend. Lots of activity.”

The event runs May 1-5 and showcases two styles of riding.

“Hunter classes tend to focus more on a style of riding and the way the horse moves,” Drummond said. “The jumper classes are over fences and timed events.”

From adorable young riders leading ponies to seasoned professional riders showcasing fine thoroughbreds, all ages and skill levels will be represented.

“I’m competing this weekend and I have a group of students here as well, ranging in age from 11 to 50,” said hunter-jumper rider and trainer Megan Creel.

In terms of advice, Creel would like to see her students smile and have fun.

“Enjoy your horses,” Creel said. “Enjoy your friends and be nice to one another because this is one of the hardest sports out there, and you should encourage everyone around you.”

READ MORE: Kelowna horseback riding show draws hundreds

Rachel DeuPree is a first-time competitor at this event.

“I’m excited to do the jumps. That’s my favourite,” Deupree said. “I like to go fast.”

DeuPree added that a lot of training and dedication is involved in preparing for a competition of this scale.

“I ride six days a week,” DeuPree said. “I would say if you’re an amateur wanting to get into it, you should ride at least four to five days a week.”

Another competitor, Hailey Avery, is participating as a professional for the first time.

“Until you’re 18, you compete as a junior,” Avery explained. “As soon as you turn 18 you can make the decision to either go professional — and then you get paid and basically this is going to be my career — or you can be an amateur.”

Avery had no hesitation in choosing the professional path.

“I just love it,” Avery said. “I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

There are lots of events this week that the public can enjoy, including a derby on Friday evening and the View Winery’s Hunter Spectacular on Saturday evening.

“The event for the public is free of charge,” Drummond said. “There’s a small donation requested at the front door for parking, but that’s about it.”

For more information, visit the Kelowna Riding Club’s website.

“I love everything about this,” Creel said. “They’re truly amazing animals. They’re endlessly patient and kind, and we can learn a lot from them.”