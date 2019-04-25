Kingston’s Cole and Luka Syllas opt to stay at home and play for the Queen’s Gaels

Queen’s University has successfully recruited two of the best high school basketball players in Ontario.

Sticking together, brothers Cole and Luka Syllas, graduates of La Salle Secondary School, have decided to stay in Kingston and play for the hometown Gaels.

They had offers to play elsewhere but chose to continue their academic and athletic careers in the Limestone City.

“It’s a huge day for the program,” said Queen’s head coach, Stephan Barrie.

“We’re so excited to have Cole and Luka come on board,” said Barrie, who just completed his eighth year as the Gaels’ bench boss.

READ MORE: Kingston boys basketball titles go to Frontenac and LaSalle

“They come from a great family and a great basketball program at La Salle. Both players are extremely tough,” Barrie said. “They’re competitive and very fearless in how they approach the game. They’re not afraid of anybody. I believe they will play some key minutes as freshman players next fall.”

The Syllas brothers have a pedigree for winning. Two years in a row, they guided the Black Knights to a KASSAA championship.

This season the team sported a record of 47-2. They lost the gold medal match at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations AAA final. The Knights were an AA team based on enrolment but they opted to play up in the AAA classification.

“As a kid, I fell in love watching the Gaels,” said Cole.

The 18-year-old guard, at 6′ 4″, says playing for Queen’s is a dream come true.

“The transition won’t be easy, but I love the coaching staff and I’m sure the current players will help us as well. I truly believe that Queen’s is the best decision for us to develop our basketball skills.

READ MORE: Strong second half lifts La Salle senior girls to a basketball championship

Luka is a year younger at 17. He too is hoping for a smooth transition from high school to university basketball.

“My brother and I plan to work really hard this summer to get better,” said the 6’1″ guard.

Once we put the work in, it should be an easy transition. I look so forward to playing for Queen’s. I hope we can do some great things in the years ahead.”