54 year old woman dead
April 19, 2019 12:43 pm
Updated: April 19, 2019 12:45 pm

54-year-old woman dies in ATV accident south of Kirkfield

By Videographer  Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigate dead of 54-year-old woman in ATV crash.

The Canadian Press
A A

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a 54-year-old woman has died after her ATV rolled and crashed into a property on Fenel Road.

The collision happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

OPP say the rider was located by friends after her ATV rolled and she was ejected from the vehicle.

READ MORE: OPP cruisers collide in City of Kawartha Lakes

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police remained on the scene for several hours while OPP investigated. The OPP continues to investigate the cause of the collision.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
54 year old woman dead
ATV Crash
City of Kawartha Lakes
Fenel Road
Kirkfield
OPP
OPP Investigation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.