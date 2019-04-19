54-year-old woman dies in ATV accident south of Kirkfield

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a 54-year-old woman has died after her ATV rolled and crashed into a property on Fenel Road.

The collision happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

OPP say the rider was located by friends after her ATV rolled and she was ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police remained on the scene for several hours while OPP investigated. The OPP continues to investigate the cause of the collision.