MLA Judy Klassen confirms she’s seeking Liberal nomination in Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

A Manitoba Liberal is hoping to leave her seat in the provincial legislature for one in the House of Commons.

Judy Klassen says she is seeking the federal Liberal nomination in Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, which has been held by New Democrat Niki Ashton since 2008.

Klassen, an Indigenous woman who grew up in northern Manitoba, says the federal Liberals have made much-needed investments in the northern economy and in Truth and Reconciliation initiatives.

Klassen was first elected to her provincial seat in 2016.

Her departure could put into question the Manitoba Liberal Party’s status. The Liberals currently have four seats – the minimum required for official party status, which brings funding for staff and guaranteed time in question period and on committees.