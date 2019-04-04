Heavy police presence at rural home northeast of Winnipeg

A small community northeast of Winnipeg has been swarmed with police since Wednesday night and residents are wondering what is going on in their usually quiet nieghbourhood.

Residents in Oakbank, Man., told Global News the police presence began before 11 p.m. and didn’t calm down for several hours. A portion of Main Street was closed for nearly an hour.

Thursday morning, RCMP cruisers had a home on Main Street blocked off.

By mid-afternoon around a dozen unmarked cruisers had filled the driveway and some of the yard as investigators searched the residence. Police remained at the site, with officers coming and going, for most of the day.

RCMP have only said they “are on scene in Oakbank in regards to an ongoing investigation,” and “there is no risk to public safety.”