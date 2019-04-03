MJHL gives green light to sale of Winnipeg Blues

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League Board of Governors have given unanimous approval for the transfer of ownership of the Winnipeg Blues from the group headed by Tom Kleysen and Dave Morris to Greg Fettes, the chairman of 50 Below Sports + Entertainment Inc.

“We would like to acknowledge and thank Tom Kleysen, Dave Morris and the countless players, coaches, volunteers and supporters that have been part of the Winnipeg Blues legacy,” said Fettes in a news release . “We look forward to the Blues joining us in our new world class training facility at the RINK beginning next season.”

Under the new ownership structure, the Blues will practice and play league games at The Rink Training Centre in Oak Bluff. Matt Cockell will take over as Team President and Governor, supported by Alternate Governor Ryan Cyr. “The Blues are a natural fit and will compliment the RINK Hockey Academy and the Winnipeg ICE providing critical experience for players that aspire to progress to the next level of hockey,” said Cockell in that same release.

Winnipeg Blues 2019-2020 season seat and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

50 Below Sports + Entertainment also own the Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg Ice, who recently relocated from Cranbrook. The Ice will play their first season in Winnipeg in September at the Wayne Fleming Arena in the Max Bell Centre on the U of M Campus.