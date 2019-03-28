Kingston Board of Health gets update on new PrEP and Gay Men’s Sexual Health Clinic

The Kingston Board of Health now has a better picture of how the city’s new PrEP and Gay Men’s Sexual Health Clinic has been helping patients, as the board met on Wednesday to discuss the newly opened facility.

The clinic, which opened its doors four months ago, is the only facility in Kingston to provide access to an HIV-prevention medication called PrEP — which stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis — as well as sexual health services for gay men.

“Previously, people could only access services through the infectious diseases clinic at (Kingston General Hospital),” said Samantha Buttermer, a resident physician with KFL&A Public Health who provides services at the new clinic.

“PrEP is an anti-viral medication that can be taken daily to help reduce the risk of HIV transmission in individuals who are at high risk of developing an HIV infection,” explained Buttermer.

According to Kingston’s health unit, there is a significant lack of access to PrEP across eastern Ontario. The closest clinics that provide the medication are in Ottawa and Toronto or, by referral, the infectious diseases clinic at KGH.

“The importance of this clinic for us here in Kingston is that it helps us target a population we know can really benefit from personalized service in terms of sexual health care,” Buttermer said.

Despite its name, the clinic isn’t limited to gay men; it is open to anyone who feels they could benefit from taking the PrEP medication. However, the drug is expensive — a three-month course costs close to $800.

Still, Buttermer says there are ways that cost can be reduced for some people.

“There are a number of ways people can have it funded, particularly now, with access for people 24 years and under through the Ontario Drug Benefit program,” said Buttermer.

“We have a big population, especially at Queen’s, who could benefit from PrEP and access it for free.”

The PrEP and Gay Men’s Sexual Health Clinic is located in the KFL&A Public Health building at 221 Portsmouth Ave. and opens every Monday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.