Peterborough-area teen becomes poster girl for The Diana Award campaign

A Lakefield, Ont., teenager is one of the new faces of the Diana Award’s new campaign to address negative stereotypes

Sixteen-year-old Faith Dickinson, and 11 other youth worldwide, are part of the #Change_Makers campaign selected by the Diana Award, the prestigious charity named after the late Princess Diana to recognize youth “driving selfless change.”

The campaign coincides with the award’s 20th anniversary which recognizes youth for their local humanitarian efforts.

READ MORE: Prince William, Harry honour Canadian teen at Diana Awards

In 2017, Dickinson received a Diana Award for launching “Cuddles For Cancer,” a non-profit organization which makes and distributes blankets for individuals battling cancer and other illnesses. She launched it as a nine-year-old in her hometown just north of Peterborough.

The girl received her award from Prince William and Prince Harry at St. James’s Palace in London, UK.

WATCH: A royal honour for a young Canadian receiving Diana Award (2017)

Dickinson recently returned to the U.K. for a photoshoot to help promote the campaign.

“As a Change_Maker I think it’s important to try to do good in some way,” she stated. “Everyone has something to offer the world, so I think it’s important to encourage young people to make a difference. We can do this by providing places to volunteer, by helping them find their passions, and to offer support so they can succeed.

“Young people have so much to offer, so it’s important to remember, you are never too young to make a difference.”

Faith has made over 4,000 blankets to spread joy to those that need it. Here she explains the inspiration behind her journey and how kindness can change the world. This is for the #Change_Makers https://t.co/GFt7eXSPP4 — The Diana Award (@DianaAward) March 25, 2019

“I have been blessed with numerous opportunities through The Diana Award, including accepting the Diana Award in Princess Diana’s memory, attending the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and participating in the Change Makers’ campaign,” Dickinson stated.

“Princess Diana was known worldwide for her kindness, compassion and her belief that young people can change the world. I am proud to carry on her legacy through encouraging youth to make a difference. I invite Canadians to nominate youth who are Change Makers in their communities.”

READ MORE: Ontario teen Faith Dickinson receives invite to royal wedding

March 29 is the deadline to nominate a youth between the ages of nine and 25 for a Diana Award.