Nugent-Hopkins, Draisaitl lead Oilers to win

EDMONTON – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl each had three goals and Draisaitl added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers powered their way to an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Connor McDavid added a goal and three assists and Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers (34-34-8), who have won two of their last three to move within five points of a wild-card playoff position.

Alex Iafallo, Drew Doughty, Dustin Brown and Carl Grundstrom replied for the Kings (28-40-8), who saw a three-game winning streak ended.

Los Angeles started the scoring just over two minutes into the opening period as Iafallo stepped into a shot from the high slot that hit a stick and beat Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen to the glove side for his 15th goal of the season.

Nugent-Hopkins responded just over a minute later, deflecting a pass from Alex Chiasson past Kings starter Jonathan Quick.

The goals kept coming as Draisaitl bobbed and weaved his way through the defence before scoring his 44th of the season.

The Oilers made it 3-1 midway through the first when Kassian picked the top corner for his 15th of the season.

Nugent-Hopkins scored his 27th of the season on a long, high shot, giving Edmonton a three-goal lead with six minutes to play.

Nugent-Hopkins completed his hat trick before the first period was over, scoring with 12 seconds remaining in the frame on the power play. McDavid picked up an assist for his career high 109th point of the season.

Jack Campbell replaced Quick to start the second period.

The Kings got one back eight minutes into the second when Doughty scored on a two-man advantage.

McDavid made a slick move in tight to score his 39th to make it 6-2 for Edmonton about 12 minutes into the second period.

The Oilers kept it up with another goal a couple of minutes later with McDavid setting up Draisaitl on the doorstep for his second of the game.

Brown got the Kings’ second power play of the game with three minutes left in the second before Grundstrom struck on a four-on-four with 44 seconds left.

Draisaitl got his hat trick goal with 1:31 to go in the third period, giving him 99 points on the season.

Both teams return to action on Thursday as the Kings head to Vancouver to face the Canucks and the Oilers play host to the Dallas Stars