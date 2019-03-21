Junior hockey: Chiefs fall to Grizzlies, Vipers level series with Smoke Eaters

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Revelstoke 6, Kelowna 3

The Kelowna Chiefs were the class of the league during the regular season, recording just three regulation-time losses.

On Wednesday, Revelstoke handed the regular-season champions their second consecutive loss in as many nights, as the Grizzlies beat the Chiefs 6-3 at Rutland Arena. With the win, Revelstoke now holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven conference final.

Grizzlies Win!!!! Grizzlies Win!!! 🥅🏒🏒🏒🏒🏒🏒 Take game 2 with a 6-3 final!!! Headed back home up 2 games to 0. Game three this Friday at the Forum. Pack the house! Get your tickets! At Skookum. Revy Outdoors. RMR Guest Services. #WhateverItTakes #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/D2kzBilZbk — Revelstoke Grizzlies (@RevelstokeGriz1) March 21, 2019

READ MORE: Junior hockey: Rockets fail to make playoffs; Chiefs fall to Grizzlies in series opener

The Grizzlies, who showed superior grit and effort on Wednesday, beat the Chiefs 3-2 in Game 1 on Tuesday night. The series now shifts to Revelstoke for Games 3 and 4 this Friday and Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Game 5, if needed, will take place Monday, 7 p.m., at Rutland Arena in Kelowna.

On Wednesday, Kaeden Patrick and Carter Anderson, with two goals apiece, Ryan Pereverzoff and Cody Flann scored for Revelstoke, which broke open a 3-3 tie with three unanswered goals in the third period.

Anderson made it 4-3 at 6:02 of the third with a power-play goal, then made it 5-3 at 7:39. Flann closed out the scoring with an empty-net marker with just 11 seconds remaining.

They came into our barn and took em both but it’s far from over.@RevelstokeGriz1 add the empty net goal to take Game 2 by a 6-3 score. Get em in their barn. — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) March 21, 2019

Dyaln Kent, Zach Erhardt and Devin Sutton scored for Kelowna, which trailed 2-1 after the first period but tied it at 3-3 with two goals in the third.

Liam McGarva stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Grizzlies. For the Chiefs, Shane Zilka started, but lasted only 24:11, stopping 15 of 18 shots before being pulled. Braeden Mitchell was 17-for-19 in relief.

Revelstoke was 2-for-8 on the power play while Kelowna was 1-for-9. The attendance was 565.

In other KIJHL action, Kimberley beat Beaver Valley 4-3 on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead in the other conference final. Games 3 and 4 will take place in Fruitvale this Friday and Saturday.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vernon 3, Trail 2

At Trail, Jack Judson capped a three-goal comeback as the Vipers rallied to beat the Smoke Eaters.

Jagger Williamson and Trey Taylor also scored for Vernon, which trailed 2-0 at one point but wound up winning to level the second-round series at 2-2. Williamson made it 2-1 at 17:17 of the first period, with Taylor levelling the score just 13 seconds into the second. Judson closed out the scoring at 14:07 of the third.

ITS A WIN! Vipers win 3-2 to tie series at 2. Recap to come!! https://t.co/iIlJWeyW80 — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) March 21, 2019

Owen Ozar and Carter Jones replied for Trail. Ozar scored at 14:15 of the first, with Jones doubling the Smokies’ lead less than a minute later at 15:13.

The best-of-seven series resumes Friday, 7 p.m. in Vernon, with Game 5. Trail will host Game 6 on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Smoke Eaters battled hard but fell in Game #4 of their best-of-seven Interior Division Semi Final series against the @VernonVipers by a 3-2 score on Wednesday night GAME RECAP : https://t.co/PjN3BI47Nd#BCHL #BleedOrange pic.twitter.com/59QmcDGD5R — Trail Smoke Eaters (@BCHLSmokeEaters) March 21, 2019

Aidan Porter stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Vipers, with Donovan Buskey turning aside 23 of 26 shots for the Smoke Eaters.

Vernon was 0-for-2 on the power play while Trail was 1-for-6. The attendance was 2,064.

In other BCHL playoff action from Wednesday, Wenatchee beat Cowichan Valley 4-1 to level that series at 2-2.