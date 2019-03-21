Junior hockey: Chiefs fall to Grizzlies, Vipers level series with Smoke Eaters

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.
KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Revelstoke 6, Kelowna 3
The Kelowna Chiefs were the class of the league during the regular season, recording just three regulation-time losses.
On Wednesday, Revelstoke handed the regular-season champions their second consecutive loss in as many nights, as the Grizzlies beat the Chiefs 6-3 at Rutland Arena. With the win, Revelstoke now holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven conference final.
The Grizzlies, who showed superior grit and effort on Wednesday, beat the Chiefs 3-2 in Game 1 on Tuesday night. The series now shifts to Revelstoke for Games 3 and 4 this Friday and Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Game 5, if needed, will take place Monday, 7 p.m., at Rutland Arena in Kelowna.
On Wednesday, Kaeden Patrick and Carter Anderson, with two goals apiece, Ryan Pereverzoff and Cody Flann scored for Revelstoke, which broke open a 3-3 tie with three unanswered goals in the third period.
Anderson made it 4-3 at 6:02 of the third with a power-play goal, then made it 5-3 at 7:39. Flann closed out the scoring with an empty-net marker with just 11 seconds remaining.
Dyaln Kent, Zach Erhardt and Devin Sutton scored for Kelowna, which trailed 2-1 after the first period but tied it at 3-3 with two goals in the third.
Liam McGarva stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Grizzlies. For the Chiefs, Shane Zilka started, but lasted only 24:11, stopping 15 of 18 shots before being pulled. Braeden Mitchell was 17-for-19 in relief.
Revelstoke was 2-for-8 on the power play while Kelowna was 1-for-9. The attendance was 565.
In other KIJHL action, Kimberley beat Beaver Valley 4-3 on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead in the other conference final. Games 3 and 4 will take place in Fruitvale this Friday and Saturday.
B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vernon 3, Trail 2
At Trail, Jack Judson capped a three-goal comeback as the Vipers rallied to beat the Smoke Eaters.
Jagger Williamson and Trey Taylor also scored for Vernon, which trailed 2-0 at one point but wound up winning to level the second-round series at 2-2. Williamson made it 2-1 at 17:17 of the first period, with Taylor levelling the score just 13 seconds into the second. Judson closed out the scoring at 14:07 of the third.
Owen Ozar and Carter Jones replied for Trail. Ozar scored at 14:15 of the first, with Jones doubling the Smokies’ lead less than a minute later at 15:13.
The best-of-seven series resumes Friday, 7 p.m. in Vernon, with Game 5. Trail will host Game 6 on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Aidan Porter stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Vipers, with Donovan Buskey turning aside 23 of 26 shots for the Smoke Eaters.
Vernon was 0-for-2 on the power play while Trail was 1-for-6. The attendance was 2,064.
In other BCHL playoff action from Wednesday, Wenatchee beat Cowichan Valley 4-1 to level that series at 2-2.
