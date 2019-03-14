SIU seeks witnesses in teen arrest at Ottawa plaza

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the arrest of a 19-year-old man at a plaza in Ottawa’s south end on March 9, and is asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Ottawa police were called to the Food Basics grocery store located at 1670 Heron Rd. at around 11 a.m. that day, according to a news release issued by the provincial police watchdog on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Elderly Ottawa man dug out after being snowed in to home

A person of interest fled when officers arrived at Herongate plaza, according to the release. Police pursued the man and caught him on Walkley Road, just south of the store, the SIU said.

The man was then taken to hospital, where he was treated for a serious injury, the release said.

READ MORE: Kingston Police officer charged by SIU in connection with September collision involving a cyclist

The SIU urges any individuals with information about the incident to contact 1-800-787-8529 and to upload any video evidence they have through the SIU website.

The mandate of the SIU is to investigate cases of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.