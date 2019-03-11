Fundraiser for family of murdered teen nearing its goal, says MLA

In the wake of the tragic murder of a Winnipeg high school student, a local politician says the city’s Filipino community has banded together in an effort to support the boy’s family and raise funds for memorial expenses.

MLA Jon Reyes (St. Norbert), who said he got involved because he knows the family of Jaime “Jimboy” Adao personally, told 680 CJOB on Monday that a GoFundMe fundraiser in Jaime’s memory is close to reaching its goal.

Jaime, 17, was killed in a horrific, random home invasion at his McGee Street home. The attack was so violent that Winnipeg police were forced to shoot the teen’s assailant.

“It has had a major impact,” said Reyes. “Most of the Filipino community know the Adaos through their business, their bakery.

“For this to happen to such a nice family and to such a nice young man who was on the verge of graduating high school, it was very gut-wrenching for our community. We’ve all pulled together.

“Not just the Filipino community, but the community in general – Winnipeg itself.”

As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser had reached over $8,700, with a goal of $10,000.

Reyes said based on the support of Winnipeggers of all backgrounds, as well as businesses within the tight-knit Filipino community, he expects the goal to be reached, despite the devastating impact of Jaime’s death.

“I was born in Winnipeg, and you see these things happens sometimes in terms of violence and the criminal nature,” he said.

“But something like this really hits home when you know the family personally. It’s very tragic indeed, but we’re hoping the community can help out with this GoFundMe.”

A lamay – similar to a wake – in Jaime’s honour, will be held this weekend at Glen Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery.

