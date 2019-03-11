The Centre on Barton looks like the location of Hamilton’s first legal pot shop

Hamilton’s first legal pot shop is expected to open at the Centre on Barton Street.

Canna Cabana is renovating a 2,400 square foot space at the east end of the plaza and hopes to be ready for April 1, 2019, when the provincial government will allow approved marijuana retail stores to open their doors.

A 15 day period for public comment is now underway and continues until March 23, but Ward 4 Councillor Sam Merulla says the location will get no push back from his office.

Merulla says he has “absolutely no concerns”, noting that the location has plenty of parking and is well separated from schools, parks and other sensitive land uses.

Merulla also says that the previous provincial government was also looking at the Centre on Barton as a location, when it was proposing to have the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) operate the marijuana outlets.

The councillor also commends the owner of Canna Cabana, Stephen Fry, for reaching out to his office with their proposal.

Other proposed Cannabis locations include Fairview Street in Burlington and Lakeshore Road in St. Catharines.