Hudson, Que., landmark up for sale as church congregation downsizes

The Wyman Memorial United Church in Hudson, Que., is a brick landmark that has dominated a small hillside just off the town’s main street since it was built in 1907.

But in the face of declining membership, ongoing deficits and necessary repairs, the congregation has decided to sell the building.

“The congregation has to decide: are you spending money on a building or are you spending money on the community?” said Martin Smith, a member of an ad hoc committee formed by the church to determine what to do with the building.

I caught up with the members of the Wyman Memorial United Church in Hudson today. The church building is for sale, putting the future of one of the town's most recognizable Main Street landmarks in doubt. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/3dbH6Rr8XK — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 10, 2019

Members wouldn’t discuss what the asking price of the church is or who might buy it, but Smith said there are people who are interested.

Most people in the community and in the congregation hope the structure will at least stay the same.

“This building, it really is a historic landmark right in the centre of the village,” said Ginny Russel, who sings in the choir.

It isn’t clear what will happen to the building once it’s sold — its future will rest with the buyer, Smith said.

Ginny Russel sings in the choir. She's sad the congregation is leaving the building but relieved it's moving to another site in St-Lazare. "I love the stained glass windows, I love the feeling when I walk in here. It really is like I'm with family," she said. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ZU8VeyijNA — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 10, 2019

The congregation is set to be absorbed by the nearby Cote St. Charles United Church in Saint-Lazare after it vacates the Hudson landmark. The last service is tentatively slated to occur around June 2020.