M.D. of Taber Fire Department recognizes female firefighters for International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Municipal District of Taber Regional Fire Department is recognizing a special group of women within its hall.

The fire department is honoured to have 16 female firefighters within its regional fire service, one of the biggest groups of female volunteers in the province.

“We’re so happy here at the M.D of Taber to have all these women and celebrate International Women’s Day,” said fire chief Joseph Bruyere of the M.D Regional Fire Department. “They bring a great new facet to the fire service for us, they are very helpful on a multitude of calls.”

For these female volunteers, it’s all about passion.

“It’s the most exciting thing,” said volunteer firefighter Sierra Bruyere, who is also the daughter of the fire chief. “You forget about everything that’s going on in your life. It clears your mind; you’re just worrying about the patients or the structure.

“My grandpa was in the service for 47 years,” she said. “So, I want to grow and go past that, and then my dad’s been in the service for almost 18 years now so I want to push his limit too.”

For fire chief Bruyere, it’s a pleasure to make the service a family affair.

“It’s really great to have my daughter follow in my footsteps,” he said. “I started as a volunteer as my daughter is doing, so just going to be a new family tradition just to join the service and serve out communities.”.

A service many of these female firefighters are proud of and recommend doing.

“I’d like to inspire any women or anybody who wants to do what they are passionate about,” said volunteer firefighter Raena Terrick. “Just push it to go on their way because it’s really nice to have something come true that you’re passionate about.”

Already boasting one of the largest groups of female firefighters in the province, the M.D. of Taber Fire Department plans to continue its history of welcoming female members into its ranks.