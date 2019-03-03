Missing Woman
March 3, 2019 11:20 am
Updated: March 3, 2019 12:51 pm

Missing woman found safe, say friends and family

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Autumn Shaman.

A missing woman who hadn’t been seen since Saturday has been found safe.

According to a social media post made by her boyfriend Daniel Emerson, Autumn Shaman was last seen on Pembina Highway near Jubilee just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

“I last spoke to her at 2:19am this morning,” he wrote.

“She explained her friend had asked her to get out of her vehicle, and than she never came home … Please bring her home, we have a two month old daughter together that needs her mother.”

Emerson has since taken down the post and confirmed she had been found safe.

