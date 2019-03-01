Kevin Hayes scores first goal with Winnipeg Jets in victory over Nashville Predators

Newly acquired Kevin Hayes scored his first goal with the Jets and added two assists as Winnipeg erased a two-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Friday night.

Blake Wheeler and Mark Schiefele also had a goal and tacked on two helpers apiece for the Jets (38-22-4).

Kyle Connor and Tyler Myers had the other goals for Winnipeg.

The Jets moved ahead of Nashville (37-25-5) and atop the Central Division standings with the victory.

Viktor Arvidsson, P.K. Subban, and Mattias Ekholm scored for the Predators, while Ryan Ellis recorded two assists.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 34-of-37 shots he faced, improving his record to 11-4-2 this season. Pekka Rinne made 27 saves in defeat.

With the win, the Jets avoided losing three consecutive games in regulation.

Arvidsson opened the scoring in the first period, before Subban extended the lead on the power play with a point shot through traffic.

Winnipeg struck twice in a span of 2:33 late in the second period, tying the game 2-2.

Scheifele’s backhand fooled Rinne on the power play for his team-leading 32nd goal of the season, tying a career-high for the 25-year-old. Kyle Connor found the equalizer – his 25th of the season – with 1:39 remaining in the second period.

The Jets’ power play went 1-for-4 while Nashville went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Jets now venture out on a four-game road trip beginning Sunday in Columbus before visits to Tampa Bay, Carolina, and Washington. The Predators wrap up a quick two-game road trip Sunday in Minnesota before completing the home-and-home with the Wild two days later back in Nashville.

The Jets and Predators meet again in Winnipeg on March 23.