B.C. government announces more doctors coming to Tri-Cities, New West, Anmore and Belcarra

In an announcement Sunday afternoon, the B.C. government says the Fraser Northwest region is getting 65 more health-care workers over the next three years.

That includes 12 doctors, 12 nurses, and 41 additional health care professionals ranging from registered nurses to clinical pharmacists.

The new staff will service a primary care network (PCN) spread across patients in Anmore, Belcarra, Coquitlam, Kwikwetlem First Nation, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, and Qayqayt First Nation.

The government says it will provide primary care doctors to tens of thousands of patients, and keep more people from having to go to walk-in clinics.

“Team-based care that responds to the needs of each community, as identified by those working in them, is going to be the backbone of the new primary care system in B.C. and will be how patients’ everyday health-care needs are met today, tomorrow and beyond,” Minister of Health Adrian Dix said in a press release.

There are 43 primary care clinics participating in the PCN.

The network partners new and existing health-care professionals with the health authority as part of a team-based approach to providing care.

“I am proud that 90 per cent of existing clinics are participating in the networks. This extraordinary level of community involvement will go a long way to strengthening care in the region.” Dix said.

The Ministry of Health will provide approximately $12 million in annual funding by the third year, as new positions are added and patients are attached.