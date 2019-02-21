Afro Prairie Film Festival aims to showcase a diverse group of films

An upcoming festival in Winnipeg is hoping to bring a diverse group of films to the city.

The Afro Prairie Film Festival, which is put on by Black Space Winnipeg along with Winnipeg Film Group’s Cinematheque, celebrates black films that were created around the globe and in Manitoba.

An organizer with the festival, which coincides with Black History Month, said there are a wide range of topics explored.

“We have films relating to the LGBTQ community, many genres, and about half of the directors are women,” said Ben Williams.

The four-day event will also have numerous keynote addresses and workshops.

“Our keynote speaker who will be opening the festival is Ella Cooper, who is the founder of Black Women Film! Canada,” the festival’s Alexa Potshnik said.

“I think we’ve highlighted the importance of women in film this year, specifically black women.”

“Historically, I think this industry has not really included people of colour, and specifically black women. The fact the we created this platform for folks who are both established or emerging is something we’re so passionate about,” Potshnik added.

The festival gets underway Thursday and ends on Sunday.

Schedules and movie information can be found here.

