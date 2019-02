For a second consecutive day, some flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport have either been delayed or cancelled because of the weather.

Operations at YLW are running smoothly. We're seeing some impacts to flights arriving at YLW related to issues at other airports. With snowy conditions throughout the region, we're advising passengers to check their flight status and leave extra time to get to the airport safely. — Kelowna Airport (@ylwkelowna) February 13, 2019

According to the airport, “several flights in and out of YLW are delayed or cancelled due to weather at other Western Canadian and U.S. airports.”

The airport is advising travelers to visit YLW’s website for updated flight information, and to allow extra time for travelling to the airport, checking in and going through security.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!