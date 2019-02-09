Minor hockey: Kelowna peewee girls win third tournament of season

The Kelowna peewee female tier one Rockets are having a magical season.

The team has won three all-girls tournaments in 2018-19, including a dominating performance at the Wickfest tournament in Surrey last weekend.

The team is also currently sitting in fourth place in the 14-team peewee tier three boys league with a solid 9-3-1 record.

At Surrey, the Kelowna girls rolled to a perfect 5-0 record, outscoring their opponents 27-0. In the final, the Rockets blanked Surrey 1-0.

The girls, who also won tournaments in Kelowna and Richmond, are an astounding 17-0 in tournament play this season.

Members of the team are Reese Sliskovic, Gracie Graham, Kaitlyn Mallette, Jaia Freer, Kaitlyn Hillson, Jaelyn Spavor, Alex Recsky, Cassidy Bank, Denaya Buehner, Jiya Deol, Karington Mollin, Kyly Laybolt, London Jones, Madison Mahovlich, Mahala Umeris, Ava MacLeod, head coach John Graham, assistant coaches Kyle Recsky, Tom Buehner, Chris Freer, Kris Mallette and manager Lana Mahovlich.

