Live
February 5, 2019 8:34 pm
Updated: February 5, 2019 8:42 pm

LIVE BLOG: Donald Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union address

By Maham Abedi Global News

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump delivers annual State of the Union address

A A

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to deliver the annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. ET, as the heated border-wall debate continues to divide Congress.

Several Democrats running to challenge the president in 2020 will be in the audience, and Stacey Abrams will deliver the party’s rebuttal address.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: State of the Union 2019 — it’s all about the wall

Trump is expected to highlight the country’s economy, and preach unity among politicians, during the speech.

Follow our live coverage below:

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 State of the Union
State of the Union 2019
State of the Union address
state of the union address 2019
State of the Union live
State of the Union speech 2019
State of the Union time
Trump State of the Union
what is State of the Union

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.