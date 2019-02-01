Around The OHL: Talking hockey culture and mental health with Brock McGillis

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stuubs are joined by former OHL Brock McGillis, who is much more than just a former OHLer.

McGillis, who identifies as gay, talks about his experiences playing hockey, his journey to coming out, and how hockey culture is changing for the better. He highlights stories from when he hid his sexuality while playing in the OHL, why he chose to do so, and how he found the courage to ______.

Currently McGillis coaches and mentors young hockey players, and even meets with teams about the changing culture in hockey. He gives some examples about players are becoming more aware of the words they use.

Fred Wallace also joins the show, the voice of the Attack talks about the recent coaching change in Owen Sound, and how the nasty winter weather impacted a game earlier this week against Kitchener.

