January 31, 2019 3:21 pm

Okanagan weather: Biggest blast of arctic air of the year ahead

By Meteorologist  Global News

The coldest days the Okanagan has seen so far this year roll in for the first full week of February.

After a much warmer and drier than normal January, with temperature trending about 2 and a half degrees above average, big changes are on the horizon.

The final day of the month kicked off under cloudy skies around -1, with a breezy southeasterly wind making it feel like -6 with wind chill in the Central Okanagan.

Once a daytime high of 2 degrees is reached under overcast skies, a chance of snow slides in during the evening and will continue into the first few hours of February.

February kicks off on Friday with a cloudy note, with a chance of a few pockets of rain and higher-elevation snow sliding through during the afternoon.

Pockets of rain and snow are possible at times during the first day of February on Friday.

The mercury will climb from around the freezing mark to a few degrees above freezing for the daytime high.

The first weekend of February will be marked by a strong system pushing in on Saturday, popping temperatures up to around 4 or 5 degrees and bringing clouds back in during the day.

The cold front associated with the system will come crashing through on Sunday, with a chance of snow, gusty northerly winds and temperature plunging back into minus double digits late in the day.

System sliding through with a punch of arctic air slides snow in across the Okanagan on Sunday.

Snow will linger on Monday with gusty northerly winds as the mercury struggles to make it into minus single digits during the day.

Skies will then clear mid-week, as an Arctic front finishes its work in dunking overnight lows into the mid-minus teens and morning wind chills into the -20s, with daytime highs barely getting into minus single digits in the sun right through Thursday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

