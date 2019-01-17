Former Montreal Alouettes receiver Tim Maypray dies at the age of 30

Tim Maypray, who was a receiver with the Montreal Alouettes during their 2010 Grey Cup season, has died. He was 30.

Virginia Military Institute, a school where Maypray played and later served as an assistant coach, announced Thursday that Maypray had passed away Tuesday. The cause of death was not available.

READ MORE: Montreal Alouettes sign Quebec quarterback Hugo Richard to 2-year deal

VMI said Maypray spent last season as a running backs coach at Davidson College. The native of Madisonville, Ky., held the same position at his alma mater for three years.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Tim’s passing,” said VMI athletics director Dr. Dave Diles. “Our thoughts, prayers and support go out to Tim’s wife, Bianca, and their children.”

“I’m certain that the VMI community shares our grief and will join in support of the Maypray family during this most difficult time.”

Maypray was a versatile player at VMI, serving as a receiver, kick returner, running back, and quarterback. He was a first-team All-Big South Conference selection as a kick returner in 2007 and punt returner in ’09.

He also captured second team All-Big South honours as a receiver in 2007 and quarterback in ’08. Maypray was named the Big South’s top freshman in 2006 and pre-season offensive player of the year in 2009.

READ MORE: Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Woody Baron co-authors children’s book

In 2010, Maypray was named VMI’s outstanding athlete.

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound Maypray spent two seasons with the Alouettes (2010-11) before playing with the Ottawa Redblacks (2014).

In his CFL debut, Maypray returned a missed field goal 125 yards — an Alouettes record — for a touchdown against Saskatchewan. In Montreal’s next meeting with the Riders, Maypray took another errant field-goal attempt back 118 yards for a TD.

“Our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of our alumni receiver Tim Maypray,” the Alouettes tweeted Thursday. “Our thoughts are with you.”

Toutes nos condoléances à la famille et aux amis de notre ancien receveur Tim Maypray. On pense à vous. // Our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of our alumni receiver Tim Maypray. Our thoughts are with you. — #AlsMTL (@MTLAlouettes) January 17, 2019

Maypray is survived by his wife and their two children — son Timothy Maypray III and daughter Madison. Bianca Maypray is also expecting the couple’s third child in March.

The Davidson College football staff has organized a GoFundMe page in Maypray’s honour to support his family.