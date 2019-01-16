Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso, local official says

A Canadian national was kidnapped in northern Burkina Faso near the Malian border in West Africa on Tuesday night, Security Minister Clement Sawadogo told reporters on Wednesday.

The Canadian worked for a mining company called Progress Minerals, Sawadogo said.

According to Progress Mineral’s website, it’s is an exploration company, focused on the “West African Birimian Greenstone Belts, targeting large, low-cost, high-quality, gold deposits.”

Global News reached out to the company Wednesday, but a spokesperson said there was “no comment at this time.”

Attacks by Islamist militants have surged in the country in recent months and Burkina Faso has declared a state of emergency in several northern provinces since Dec. 31.

At the beginning of January, it was reported that a 34-year-old woman from Quebec and her Italian boyfriend had been missing for three weeks in Burkina Faso.

Edith Blais and her travel companion, Luca Tacchetto, 30, have not made contact with their families since Dec. 15.